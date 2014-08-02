Tom: Aerosmith fans were in another dimension

Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton has criticised fans following a lukewarm response to 2012’s Music From Another Dimension.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Hamilton feels the record, the follow up to 2004’s Honkin’ On Bobo, didn’t get its fair due from fans, which resulted in the album falling short of commercial expectations.

“I feel like the fans didn’t do their homework on it,” he says. “They didn’t let it grow on them. C’est la vie – we’ll try harder next time.”

The 62-year-old also revealed he wasn’t entirely happy about band member Joe Perry laying down tracks for his 6th studio album, saying it would have been better to work on fresh Aerosmith material instead.

“It would make a lot more sense if we’re building up material, to consider an Aerosmith album first,” he says. “I think an Aerosmith album has much more potential of making an impact than a solo album. But, if somebody wants to put out a solo album, there’s no way to be bitter about it and hold them back.”

Aerosmith are currently on the road in the US, and Hamilton believes the group are still on top of their game.

He says: “If young Aerosmith played on the same night as the current band, we would blow them off the stage. We’ve been doing this so long, all this experience we’ve accumulated is something we can offer to the audience.”

Hamilton has battled tongue and throat cancer and was forced to miss some tour dates last year, with David Hull taking his place in the lineup. Reflecting on watching from the sidelines, he says: “ It’s not a nice feeling at all. However, the thing about this band and being around for 40-plus years is things are going to come along that might knock you down for a little while. You just keep your mind on that day when you can get back up and get back in there.

“Every time it happens, I know there’s going to be a day when I’m back in there. I haven’t felt any despair yet about the situation.”