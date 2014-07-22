Joe Perry 'excited' by solo tracks

Joe Perry says he is excited by a number of songs he has penned for his next solo album.

The Aerosmith guitarist hopes to put out his sixth solo record – the follow up to 2009’s Have Guitar, Will Travel – sometime next year. And he says he has “about six songs” he’s really excited about already written.

He plans to complete the record once he’s done promoting his upcoming memoir Rocks: My Life In And Out Of Aerosmith.

He tells ArtistDirect: “I’ve got about six songs I’m really excited about. I want to get into them as soon as possible. That’s the main focus now.

“I’ve got my book coming. It’ll probably be a month of signings and different things. We’re thinking of different ways to use the Internet to promote my memoir. We’re giving away four free songs if you buy the book. I think they’ll be really representative of some of my solo work.

“After that, I’ve got the record that’s right under my skin. I can’t wait to get back to it.”

On new Aerosmith material, Perry says the band will likely get together in 2015 to work on a follow up to 2012’s Music From Another Dimension.