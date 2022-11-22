Tobias Forge says Ghost's next album will have a "new vibe", and that "it's gonna be perfect this time"

By Liz Scarlett
( Metal Hammer )
published

Despite winning the Favorite Rock Album category at the American Music Awards with Impera, Ghost's Tobias Forge is hell-bent on even greater perfection for its follow-up

Tobias Forge has revealed that he is currently working on a "new vibe" for the follow-up to Ghost's 2022 album Impera.

Despite the record winning the Favorite Rock Album category at the American Music Awards last weekend, Forge is already grinding away to satisfy his perfectionist tendencies for the group's next studio set.

In conversation with Jon Weigell on Rolling Stone's Twitch channel, the occult-party rocker is questioned on whether there's any music he's listening to that might act as inspiration for Ghost's new material.

In response, he says: "Nothing that I can commit to here and now. There are a lot of things in my head that I feel like I wanna explore writing.

"I think I've never really ended an album production, or left an album production, without feeling like there are things that I would wanna do different next time," he continues. "Kind of [the way I feel] about [Ghost's onstage] costumes — you try to… slowly and steadily you try to perfect, but for every process end up doing some of experiment that might have been a miracle, or the next time you're, like, 'Oh, let's never do that again.'".

Speaking of his work on the forthcoming album, the man now apparently known as 'Mr Ghost' says: "So right now I'm more about vibing — I'm trying to build a new vibe for writing this record now, just to sort of see to it that I don't end up repeating myself, and do something else.

"Evoke a few good things from the past and try to eradicate some of the things I didn't like. And once more, you try to do it perfectly. It's like being that sort of person that gets married for the sixth time: 'This time is gonna be great. It's gonna be perfect this time.'"

At the American Music Awards, Ghost's Impera triumphed over records by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons and Machine Gun Kelly. 

Watch the full interview below:

