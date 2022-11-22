A photographer called Tobias Forge 'Mr Ghost' on the AMAs red carpet and Ghost's fanbase are in meltdown

By Merlin Alderslade
( Metal Hammer )
published

We're officially calling Tobias 'Mr Ghost' from hereon in

Tobias Forge on the AMAs 2022 red carpet
(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty)

The 2022 American Music Awards have made plenty of headlines in the rock world this week - but Ghost fans are losing their minds all over social media over something that actually happened on the red carpet in the lead-up to the event.

Held on Sunday night, November 20 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the show was a star-studded celebration of music across various genres, with rock music getting three whole categories to itself this year. One of the winners of said categories was Swedish party spooks Ghost, who picked up Favorite Rock Album for the critically acclaimed Impera, which was released earlier this year.

As he was getting papped on the red carpet before the show, however, Ghost mainman Tobias Forge found himself with a new moniker, courtesy of one poor photographer who didn't seem to actually know his real name. Clearly keen to get a head-on shot of the frontman and creator of the Ghost mythos, the photographer can be heard off-screen shouting: "Ah....Mr Ghost! To your left!"

The call draws a smirk from a happily obliging Tobias, who looks in the photographer's direction for the snap.

Watch the funny moment below:

Needless to say, Tobias' new nickname has delighted Ghost fans everywhere, with jokes and memes spreading like wildfire across social media. At one point yesterday, 'Mr Ghost' was even trending on Twitter. "From now on I'm calling this man mr. Ghost," promises one fan on Twitter - a sentiment shared across the platform, it seems. 

"“Mr. Ghost” HITS," exclaims one Tweeter. "Like that’s a powerful ass title. He IS Sir Ghost." "I just wanna say how proud i am of this man, congratulations mr ghost you deserve it all," Tweets another. "THE SMIRK AFTER “MR GHOST” I KNOW HE WANTED TO LAUGH" screams one more. Commenting on an interview Tobias conducted that also took place on the red carpet, one fan notes: "You can see Mr. Ghost is so proud to have fans who worked so hard so he could win." 

Check out those and more funny reactions to Mr Ghost's official crowning below.

Other winners in the rock categories at this year's American Music Awards were Machine Gun Kelly, who won Favorite Rock Artist, and Måneskin, who won Favorite Rock Song for Beggin'. The results were fan-voted. 

Ghost play numerous European dates next year, including Download Festival 2023.

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He is also probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 