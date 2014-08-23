TNT mark 30 years with orchestral live pack

TNT have confirmed the release of a “unique” live show which saw them performing classic tracks alongside the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra to mark their 30th anniversary.

The show was recorded in Norway in June 2012 and featured guests Dee Snider, original singer Dag Ingebrigtsen and later frontman Tony Harnell – who later rejoined the band full-time after Tony Mills left.

The 18-track 30th Anniversary 1982-2012 Live In Concert will be launched on September 29 (September 8 in Norway).

The band just completed a run of dates marking the 25th anniversary of their Intuition album, saying: “Sometimes it’s just time to give the fans what they’re asking for – we thought it would be a good time to get out and re-launch this little machine for you guys.

Tracklist