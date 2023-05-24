Tina Turner: the music world pays tribute

The music world has taken to social media to pay tribute to Tina Turner, who has died at the age of 83. Her death was announced by her publicist, who said, "Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

A second tribute was posted on Turner's Facebook page. It read: "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Fellow musicians were swift to pay tribute.

"I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner," said Mick Jagger. "She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

"God bless you Tina," added fellow Stone Ronnie Wood. "The Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones."

"Sad to hear of Tina Turner passing," wrote Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler. "I saw her on her first major tour, supporting The Rolling Stones at Birmingham Odeon on 1966 and became an instant fan. RIP."

"We have lost one of the world’s most exciting and electric performers,” wrote Elton John in an Instagram post. “A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable. Condolences to Erwin and her family. The saddest news.”

"I was a benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner," wrote Blondie's Debbie Harry. "A woman who started in rural Nutbush, TN cotton fields and worked her way to the very top. Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day. Love you Tina. RIP."

"The world just lost one of the greatest performers of all time," tweeted Bryan Adams, who duetted with Turner on It's Only Love in 1985. "I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your incredible voice."

Ringo Starr tweeted, "God bless Tina turner, peace and love to all her family Ringo, peace and love."

Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty wrote, "So deeply sad to hear about Tina Turner's passing. I loved her version of Proud Mary! It was different and fantastic. I was also so happy because she chose my song and it was her breakthrough record.

Living Colour's Vernon Reid said it was, "Impossible to overstate Tina Turner’s importance to rock'n'roll stagecraft, aside and apart from her incredible vocal primacy."

“My darling Tina Turner. I’ve been loving you so long,” Garbage's Shirley Manson wrote on Twitter. “So much to thank you for. Love you eternally. Can’t believe this awful news. Can’t believe you are gone."

Stevie Van Zant said, "RIP Tina Turner. One of our greatest rock'n'soul voices, performers, and stories. She lives forever in the Underground Garage."

Billy Bragg wrote, "Tina Turner starred on my first TV appearance on The Tube, October 1983. When she performed all the other artists – Eurythmics, PiL, Paul Young and myself – came onto the studio floor to watch her. She was incredible. This is what immortality sounds like. RIP Tina."

"I’m so sad to hear that Tina Turner has left us," wrote Jimmy Barnes, who recorded a duet version of (Simply) The Best with Turner in 1993. "It was such an honour to work with someone so talented, strong and giving. It was certainly a highlight of my career to have sung and shared the stage with such a wonderful human being. Thank you and R.I.P."

Longtime Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens wrote, "There are music giants, there are legends and then there’s Tina Turner. Put on our planet to do exactly what she accomplished… everything."

Away from the music world, NASA tweeted "Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars", while the NAACP wrote, "The NAACP mourns the loss of the queen of rock'n'roll, Tina Turner, whose pioneering artistry and triumphant life story have inspired millions for decades. Her impact will be felt for generations to come in the music industry and beyond."