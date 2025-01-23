An unreleased Tina Turner song has surfaced and it has a connection to AC/DC

A 40th anniversary edition of Tina Turner's epoch-defining Private Dancer album is on the way, and it includes a song with a direct connection to AC/DC.

Hot For You Baby was written by Henry Vanda and George Young, the pair who produced AC/DC's first few albums and the live classic If You Want Blood You've Got It. George Young, of course, was Angus and Malcolm Young's older brother, and also produced AC/DC's 2000 album Stiff Upper Lip.

The song was originally written for another Vanda & Young production, the 1979 album Heaven Sent by Australian singer John Paul Young (most famous for the Vanda & Young composition, Love Is In The Air). It was released as a 7" single the same year on the pair's Albert Productions label but failed to chart.

Now it's back, as a previously unheard bonus track on the multi-disc 40th anniversary edition of Turner's 1984 album. Hot For You Baby begins with a solid riff and a delightful squeal from Turner, although the goofy bassline and the odd percussion could perhaps have been rethought. And, for those who enjoy a key change, there's a key change.

The 40th anniversary 5CD/Blu-ray edition of Private Dancer will be released on March 21 and includes previously unreleased tracks, live performances, and restored live footage from Turner's celebrated shows at Birmingham's NEC Arena in 1985, when David Bowie and Bryan Adams joined Turner onstage and the iconic video for It’s Only Love was filmed.

The album can be pre-ordered now, and will also be available on double CD, picture disc and limited edition pearl vinyl. Full tracklist below.

A Centenary Edition of Private Dancer was released in 1997, and a 30th anniversary set in 2015.

Tina Turner - Hot For You Baby (Visualiser) - YouTube Watch On

Tina Turner: Private Dancer (40th Anniversary Edition)

CD1: Private Dancer (2015 Remaster)

I Might Have Been Queen

What’s Love Got To Do With It

Show Some Respect

I Can’t Stand The Rain

Private Dancer

Let’s Stay Together

Better Be Good To Me

Steel Claw

Help

1984

CD2 – B-Sides, Single Edits And Extended Versions

B-sides:

I Wrote A Letter

Rock ‘n’ Roll Widow

Don’t Rush the Good Things

When I Was Young

Keep Your Hands Off My Baby

Single edits:

Let’s Stay Together

Help

Better Be Good To Me

Private Dancer

Extended versions:

What’s Love Got to Do With It

Better Be Good To Me

I Can’t Stand the Rain

Show Some Respect

CD3 – Previously Unreleased & Rare Tracks Plus Other Singles

Previously unreleased & Rare Tracks:

Hot For You Baby*

Let’s Stay Together (Alternative Radio Mix, 1983)

Let’s Stay Together (TV Instrumental)*

What’s Love Got to Do With It (Dub Mix)*

Private Dancer (Sterling Version)

Total Control

Non-Album singles:

Ball of Confusion (That’s What the World Is Today) (with B.E.F.) - Remix

We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)

One of the Living (Single Remix)

We Don’t Need Another Hero (Extended Mix)

One of the Living (Special Club Mix)

We Don’t Need Another Hero (Instrumental Version)

One of the Living (Dub version)

CD4 – World Tour ‘84 - Live At Park West, Chicago - August 2nd 1984*

Let’s Pretend We’re Married

Show Some Respect

I Might Have Been Queen

River Deep, Mountain High

Nutbush City Limits

What’s Love Got to Do With It

I Can’t Stand the Rain

Better Be Good to Me

Private Dancer

Let’s Stay Together

|Help

Proud Mary

Legs

CD5 – Private Dancer Tour - Live From Nec, Birmingham 1984

Show Some Respect

I Might Have Been Queen

What’s Love Got To Do With It

I Can’t Stand The Rain

Better Be Good To Me

Private Dancer

Let’s Stay Together

Help

It’s Only Love (Feat. Bryan Adams)

Tonight (Feat. David Bowie)

Let’s Dance – Version I (Feat. David Bowie)

Let’s Dance – Version II (Feat. David Bowie)

Blu-ray – Promo videos

Let’s Stay Together

What’s Love Got to Do With It (Colour version)

What’s Love Got to Do With It (B/W version)

Better Be Good to Me

Private Dancer (Full-length version) (Restored from original 35mm film)

Private Dancer (Restored from original 35mm film)

Show Some Respect

*previously unreleased