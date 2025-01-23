An unreleased Tina Turner song has surfaced and it has a connection to AC/DC

A 40th anniversary edition of Tina Turner's epoch-defining Private Dancer album is on the way, and it includes a song with a direct connection to AC/DC.
Hot For You Baby was written by Henry Vanda and George Young, the pair who produced AC/DC's first few albums and the live classic If You Want Blood You've Got It. George Young, of course, was Angus and Malcolm Young's older brother, and also produced AC/DC's 2000 album Stiff Upper Lip.
The song was originally written for another Vanda & Young production, the 1979 album Heaven Sent by Australian singer John Paul Young (most famous for the Vanda & Young composition, Love Is In The Air). It was released as a 7" single the same year on the pair's Albert Productions label but failed to chart.
Now it's back, as a previously unheard bonus track on the multi-disc 40th anniversary edition of Turner's 1984 album. Hot For You Baby begins with a solid riff and a delightful squeal from Turner, although the goofy bassline and the odd percussion could perhaps have been rethought. And, for those who enjoy a key change, there's a key change.
The 40th anniversary 5CD/Blu-ray edition of Private Dancer will be released on March 21 and includes previously unreleased tracks, live performances, and restored live footage from Turner's celebrated shows at Birmingham's NEC Arena in 1985, when David Bowie and Bryan Adams joined Turner onstage and the iconic video for It’s Only Love was filmed.
The album can be pre-ordered now, and will also be available on double CD, picture disc and limited edition pearl vinyl. Full tracklist below.
A Centenary Edition of Private Dancer was released in 1997, and a 30th anniversary set in 2015.
Tina Turner: Private Dancer (40th Anniversary Edition)
CD1: Private Dancer (2015 Remaster)
I Might Have Been Queen
What’s Love Got To Do With It
Show Some Respect
I Can’t Stand The Rain
Private Dancer
Let’s Stay Together
Better Be Good To Me
Steel Claw
Help
1984
CD2 – B-Sides, Single Edits And Extended Versions
B-sides:
I Wrote A Letter
Rock ‘n’ Roll Widow
Don’t Rush the Good Things
When I Was Young
Keep Your Hands Off My Baby
Single edits:
Let’s Stay Together
Help
Better Be Good To Me
Private Dancer
Extended versions:
What’s Love Got to Do With It
Better Be Good To Me
I Can’t Stand the Rain
Show Some Respect
CD3 – Previously Unreleased & Rare Tracks Plus Other Singles
Previously unreleased & Rare Tracks:
Hot For You Baby*
Let’s Stay Together (Alternative Radio Mix, 1983)
Let’s Stay Together (TV Instrumental)*
What’s Love Got to Do With It (Dub Mix)*
Private Dancer (Sterling Version)
Total Control
Non-Album singles:
Ball of Confusion (That’s What the World Is Today) (with B.E.F.) - Remix
We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)
One of the Living (Single Remix)
We Don’t Need Another Hero (Extended Mix)
One of the Living (Special Club Mix)
We Don’t Need Another Hero (Instrumental Version)
One of the Living (Dub version)
CD4 – World Tour ‘84 - Live At Park West, Chicago - August 2nd 1984*
Let’s Pretend We’re Married
Show Some Respect
I Might Have Been Queen
River Deep, Mountain High
Nutbush City Limits
What’s Love Got to Do With It
I Can’t Stand the Rain
Better Be Good to Me
Private Dancer
Let’s Stay Together
|Help
Proud Mary
Legs
CD5 – Private Dancer Tour - Live From Nec, Birmingham 1984
Show Some Respect
I Might Have Been Queen
What’s Love Got To Do With It
I Can’t Stand The Rain
Better Be Good To Me
Private Dancer
Let’s Stay Together
Help
It’s Only Love (Feat. Bryan Adams)
Tonight (Feat. David Bowie)
Let’s Dance – Version I (Feat. David Bowie)
Let’s Dance – Version II (Feat. David Bowie)
Blu-ray – Promo videos
Let’s Stay Together
What’s Love Got to Do With It (Colour version)
What’s Love Got to Do With It (B/W version)
Better Be Good to Me
Private Dancer (Full-length version) (Restored from original 35mm film)
Private Dancer (Restored from original 35mm film)
Show Some Respect
*previously unreleased