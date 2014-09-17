Times Of Grace, Decapitated and more on tonight's Hammer Radio Show

In that interlude between Jesse Leach leaving and rejoining Killswitch Engage he worked on an album with KSE's Adam D under the name Times Of Grace. You might not know it but it's a right ol' rager of a record. So we're gonna be playing it tonight for you!

We’ve got an exclusive from the death metal titans Decapitated, new music from Audrey Horne, Anthrax and Sonata Arctica as well as tunes from Coheed & Cambria, Ayreon, Queensryche and Dream Theater.

We’ll also be talking about U-fucking-2. Yeah… that band. News has reached Hammer HQ that Apple has released a tool to remove U2’s new album from its customers’ iTunes accounts mere days after giving away the music for free. Which is, of course, hilarious. But it got us thinking…

What’s the one thing you’ve done or said that you wish you could take back? We’re not talking to you, Bono.

The Metal Hammer Radio Show is on at 9pm on Team Rock Radio and DAB.