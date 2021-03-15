Tim Burgess launches Listening Party earphones to help support UK venues

Tim Burgess and Flare Audio have joined forces to release a set of earphones to help generate cash for grassroots music venues in the UK, who are on the ropes due to coronavirus restrictions.

The purple aluminium earphones which are branded with a mini enamel ‘Tim’ on the cable, will be available to order from Flare Audio from 10am on March 26 priced at £39.99. A total of £5 from every sale will go to Music Venue Trust, with 50 random orders in the first week coming with a signed card from Tim, while a further 100 orders will get “bonus swag” including a set of Flare Audio’s Calmer, Listening Party badges and Flare accessories.

Burgess, who is a Music Venue Trust patron, says: “A while back I was sent some amazing earphones by the lovely people at Flare – they were big fans of the listening parties and we got talking.

“The talk turned into a plan and the plan became an amazing set of listening party earphones that Flare will now be making, and together we’ll be raising money for Music Venue Trust.”

Flare co-founder and COO, Naomi Roberts, adds: “We love what Tim has been doing with the Listening Party and after some interesting talks we knew we could do something really great together.

“We wanted the Listening Party earphone, named TLP1, to be unique to Tim while still having the Flare tech and finish. The earphones themselves give incredible audio clarity and detail that provides high end sound quality without the price tag, and our unique distortion reducing tech helps you to listen better for longer.”

Strategic Director for Music Venue Trust Beverley Whitrick says that Burgess has been a “champion for grassroots music venues across the UK, adding: “Formalising his status as a patron of MVT is a way for us to thank him for his considerable efforts and talk publicly about the projects Tim is working on to support venues. The first of which is the development of these great earphones with Flare Audio, with whom we have a longstanding relationship.”

Tim’s listening parties on Twitter have kept music fans going during lockdown. Burgess picks an artist who then live tweets one of their albums. Fans press play simultaneously from home and listen along, posting their thoughts and memories of the record.