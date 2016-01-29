Tigertailz in Pipped It Popped It promo

Welsh glam metal veterans Tigertailz have released a video for their single Pipped It Popped It.

The track is taken from upcoming album Blast, due to be released in April to coincide with a UK tour, and was written specifically for this year’s Eurovision song contest.

Tigertailz submitted the song to the judging panel, who choose a shortlist for a public vote, with the winner going on to represent the UK on May 14 in Sweden. But it was almost immediately rejected.

Guitarist Jay Pepper says: “Here it is people – the track the BBC and Eurovision ‘experts’ said wasn’t worthy of putting before the British public. But the people have spoken – you can’t stop the rock.”

In his rant against the UK Eurovision panel, Pepper said: “Was our song even listened to? Who knows, but clearly the BBC and UK Eurovision Fan Club didn’t think a song and image that celebrated David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust, Mott The Hoople, The Sweet and T Rex was worthy of showing the British public and letting them decide.

“And this is in a month when British glam rock legends like David Bowie and Mott The Hoople’s Dale ‘Buffin’ Griffin died. A perfect chance to celebrate that great British era of music with a UK glam rock entry at Eurovision.

“They obviously know better. Well, their track record over the last five years proves this, doesn’t it?”

Tigertailz describe Pipped It Popped It as a “marmite” song, as fans will either love it or hate it. They launch their tour in Sutton In Ashfield on April 8 and wrap up in Oxford on April 23.

TIGERTAILZ 2016 UK TOUR

Apr 08: Sutton In Ashfield The Diamond

Apr 09: Bathgate Dreadnought

Apr 15: London The Underworld

Apr 16: Cardiff The Globe

Apr 20: Birmingham Asylum 2

Apr 21: Grimsby Yardbirds Club

Apr 22: Buckley The Tivoli

Apr 23: Oxford The Bullingdon

