TIgertailz dish out a Punch In The Gutz

Tigertailz have released a third video from their Knives EP.

A video for the Punched In The Gutz can be seen below.

The Welsh glam rockers released Knives in 2013 and are set to unveil the follow-up EP Daggerz later this year or early 2015.

The Knives EP is now available on vinyl via Nuclear Blast Records, while a collection of previously unheard Tigertailz demos is due for release in September, with the title Tigertailz Lost Reelz.

And on Friday, November 28, the band will play a free gig at The Globe in Cardiff before a number of European and Australian dates.

Tigertailz: Punched In The Gutz