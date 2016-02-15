Thunder's Danny Bowes hints at 2017 release

Thunder frontman Danny Bowes says the band are keen to issue another album next year.

The band launched a three-disc deluxe package All You Can Eat last month, and are already eyeing 2017 for the release of their next full-length.

Bowes tells One On One With Mitch LaFon: “Providing we stay happy and healthy, we’d love to release another record in 2017. We have momentum and an international presence which is growing. The ripples of love for the Wonder Days album are still coming home to us now.”

Thunder’s 2015 record Wonder Days enjoyed commercial success last year after it reached No.9 in the UK album chart.

Last month, Classic Rock called Wonder Days the band’s best album since 1992’s Laughing On Judgement Day, adding: “It’s a massive reminder that class is both timeless and incandescent.”

The band are also playing five UK dates this month, with support from Terrorvision and King King.

Feb 15: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Feb 16: Bristol Colston Hall

Feb 18: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium

Feb 19: Sheffield Arena

Feb 20: London SSE Arena Wembley