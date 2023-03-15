Thunder announce expanded reissues of first three albums

Thunder have confirmed that their first three alums – 1990's Backstreet Symphony, 1992's Laughing On Judgement Day and 1995's Behind Closed Doors – will be rereleased in expanded form on April 28.
A number of live tracks have been used to expand the albums, dating from a live version of In A Broken Dream recorded at Club Citta in Kawasaki, Japan, in 2000, to an acoustic version of Preaching From A Chair recorded at Tackle Out Studio in Hove in 2019. Full tracklist below.
The first of the extra tracks has been made available: a live version of A Better Man, recorded at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire in 2005.
Each album will be available as a CD digipak and as a limited edition double coloured vinyl set. Backstreet Symphony will comprise one gold disc and one silver disc, Laughing On Judgement Day will come in white and blue, and Behind Closed Doors will mix clear and red discs.
It's the first time the three albums have been available on vinyl since their release. They're available to pre-order now (opens in new tab).
Thunder: reissues tracklists
Backstreet Symphony
She's So Fine
Dirty Love
Don't Wait For Me
Higher Ground
Until My Dying Day
Back Street Symphony
Love Walked In
An Englishman On Holiday
Girl's Going Out Of Her Head
Gimme Some Lovin'
Distant Thunder
She's So Fine (Live at Marquee London, 2002)
Until My Dying Day (Live at Marquee London, 2002)
Gimme Some Lovin' (Live at Nottingham Rock City, 2008)
Laughing On Judgement Day
Does It Feel Like Love?
Everybody Wants Her
Low Life In High Places
Laughing On Judgement Day
Empty City
Today The World Stopped Turning
Long Way From Home
Fire To Ice
Feeding The Flame
A Better Man
The Moment Of Truth
Flawed To Perfection
Like A Satellite
Baby I'll Be Gone
A Better Man (Live at Shepherd's Bush Empire London, 2005)
The Moment Of Truth (Live at Nottingham Rock City, 2011) (*LP only)
Like A Satellite (Live at Shepherd's Bush Empire London, 2007)
Behind Closed Doors
Moth To The Flame
Fly On The Wall
I'll Be Waiting
River Of Pain
Future Train
'Til The River Runs Dry
Stand Up
Preaching From A Chair
Castles In The Sand
Too Scared To Live
Ball And Chain
It Happened In This Town
In A Broken Dream (Live at Club Citta Japan, 2000)
Stand Up (Live at Shepherd's Bush Empire London, 2005)
'Til The River Runs Dry (Live at Nottingham Rock City, 2005)
Preaching From A Chair (Acoustic at Tackle Out Studio Hove, 2019)