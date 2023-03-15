Thunder announce expanded reissues of first three albums

Thunder have confirmed that their first three alums – 1990's Backstreet Symphony, 1992's Laughing On Judgement Day and 1995's Behind Closed Doors – will be rereleased in expanded form on April 28.

A number of live tracks have been used to expand the albums, dating from a live version of In A Broken Dream recorded at Club Citta in Kawasaki, Japan, in 2000, to an acoustic version of Preaching From A Chair recorded at Tackle Out Studio in Hove in 2019. Full tracklist below.

The first of the extra tracks has been made available: a live version of A Better Man, recorded at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire in 2005.

Each album will be available as a CD digipak and as a limited edition double coloured vinyl set. Backstreet Symphony will comprise one gold disc and one silver disc, Laughing On Judgement Day will come in white and blue, and Behind Closed Doors will mix clear and red discs.

It's the first time the three albums have been available on vinyl since their release.

Thunder: reissues tracklists

Backstreet Symphony

She's So Fine

Dirty Love

Don't Wait For Me

Higher Ground

Until My Dying Day

Back Street Symphony

Love Walked In

An Englishman On Holiday

Girl's Going Out Of Her Head

Gimme Some Lovin'

Distant Thunder

She's So Fine (Live at Marquee London, 2002)

Until My Dying Day (Live at Marquee London, 2002)

Gimme Some Lovin' (Live at Nottingham Rock City, 2008)

Laughing On Judgement Day

Does It Feel Like Love?

Everybody Wants Her

Low Life In High Places

Laughing On Judgement Day

Empty City

Today The World Stopped Turning

Long Way From Home

Fire To Ice

Feeding The Flame

A Better Man

The Moment Of Truth

Flawed To Perfection

Like A Satellite

Baby I'll Be Gone

A Better Man (Live at Shepherd's Bush Empire London, 2005)

The Moment Of Truth (Live at Nottingham Rock City, 2011) (*LP only)

Like A Satellite (Live at Shepherd's Bush Empire London, 2007)

Behind Closed Doors

Moth To The Flame

Fly On The Wall

I'll Be Waiting

River Of Pain

Future Train

'Til The River Runs Dry

Stand Up

Preaching From A Chair

Castles In The Sand

Too Scared To Live

Ball And Chain

It Happened In This Town

In A Broken Dream (Live at Club Citta Japan, 2000)

Stand Up (Live at Shepherd's Bush Empire London, 2005)

'Til The River Runs Dry (Live at Nottingham Rock City, 2005)

Preaching From A Chair (Acoustic at Tackle Out Studio Hove, 2019)