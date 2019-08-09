Thunder announce 30th anniversary greatest hits package

Thunder have announced that they’ll release a greatest hits package later this year to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

It’ll launch on September 27 on 2CD, Deluxe 3CD, 3LP and on digital and streaming platforms.

The collection will contain tracks from Thunder’s three-decade career, with the deluxe version featuring the disc Live At Planet Rock 2019.

Frontman Danny Bowes says: “Having been at it for 30 years, we now feel we have enough of a body of work behind us to do this properly.

“We explored and re-imagined our back catalogue with the Please Remain Seated album, and now with The Greatest Hits, we've gathered all our key tunes together.

“It's all killer, no filler, and we hope fans like having it all in one place.”

Guitarist Luke Morley adds: “It was great fun picking the tunes for this compilation, and brilliant to put all of them into one big collection."

To mark the announcement, Thunder have released a lyric video for their cover of Led Zeppelin’s Your Time Is Gonna Come, which can be watched below.

The band have also revealed they'll play at The Garage in London on September 26 with funds raised on the night going to NSPCC and Childline.

Bowes and Morley will head out on the road together for 16 nights of music and chat throughout October on the Unplugged & Unscripted tour, while Thunder will reconvene in December for two Christmas shows in Birmingham and Manchester.

Thunder: The Greatest Hits

CD1

1. Dirty Love

2. Love Walked In

3. She's So Fine

4. A Better Man

5. Backstreet Symphony

6. Low Life in High Places

7. River Of Pain

8. Like A Satellite

9. Stand Up

10. Living For Today

11. Love Worth Dying For

12. Just Another Suicid

13. All I Ever Wanted

14. Gimme Shelter

CD2

1. I Love You More than Rock 'n' Roll

2. Loser

3. I’m Dreaming Again

4. The Devil Made Me Do It

5. On The Radio

6. The Rain

7. Wonder Days

8. Rip It Up

9. In Another Life

10. Right From The Start

11. The Thing I Want

12. Future Train (2019 Version)

13. Low Life in High Places (2019 Version)

14. Your Time Is Gonna Come

Live at Planet Rock - Deluxe 3CD only

1. Bigger Than Both Of Us

2. Serpentine

3. She's So Fine

4. Blown Away

5. River Of Pain

6. Stand Up