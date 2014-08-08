Trending

Threshold reveal Journey guitars

By ()

Karl Groom takes fans behind the scenes of 10th record, due next month

Threshold have released a studio video in which guitarist and producer Karl Groom talks about the making of tenth album For The Journey, and the instruments he used during the process.

It’s set for launch on September 22 via Nuclear Blast. Prog last month premiered lead track Watchtower On The Moon, also below.

Keyboardist Richard West has described the work as “one of our strongest albums, and one of the most enjoyable to make.” Frontman Damian Wilson told Prog that songwriting has become easier within the band as their personal relationships have strengthened since his return in 2007.

Threshold appear at the O2 Islington Academy, London, on November 20, then the Live Rooms, Chester, on November 21.

Tracklist

  1. Watchtower On The Moon

  2. Unforgiven

  3. The Box

  4. Turned To Dust

  5. Lost In Your Memory

  6. Autumn Red

  7. The Mystery Show

  8. Siren Sky

Bonus tracks:

  1. I Wish I Could – digipak, vinyl and download editions

  2. Lost In Your Memory (acoustic) – vinyl and download versions

See more Prog news