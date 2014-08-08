Threshold reveal Journey guitars

Threshold have released a studio video in which guitarist and producer Karl Groom talks about the making of tenth album For The Journey, and the instruments he used during the process.

It’s set for launch on September 22 via Nuclear Blast. Prog last month premiered lead track Watchtower On The Moon, also below.

Keyboardist Richard West has described the work as “one of our strongest albums, and one of the most enjoyable to make.” Frontman Damian Wilson told Prog that songwriting has become easier within the band as their personal relationships have strengthened since his return in 2007.

Threshold appear at the O2 Islington Academy, London, on November 20, then the Live Rooms, Chester, on November 21.

Tracklist

Watchtower On The Moon Unforgiven The Box Turned To Dust Lost In Your Memory Autumn Red The Mystery Show Siren Sky

Bonus tracks: