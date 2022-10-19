This YouTuber has covered eight classic pop songs in the style of Amon Amarth and the results are suitably epic/ridiculous

Amon Amarth probably wouldn't be the first band that comes to mind when you think of artists who could give pop music a fun metal makeover. The Swedish melodic death metal stalwarts have long perfected their mix of rumbling death metal riffs, epic heavy metal hooks and gung ho, battle-worn lyrics of the Viking legends of old. They also know how to put on one hell of a party, as anyone that's recently seen one of their epic live shows can attest.

Still, though, Johan Hegg and his merry men wouldn't be the first bunch of lads you'd call if you wanted someone to do a riffed-up cover of, say ...Baby One More Time by Britney Spears. That hasn't stopped YouTube guitarist Denis Pauna from making a whole video dedicated to Amon Amarth'd versions of classic pop anthems, mind you, covering everyone from Britney to Madonna to the Backstreet Boys in the style of our favourite Swedish axe-slingers.

Not only has he done a fine job of imitating Johan Hegg's unmistakable, Cookie Monster-on-steroids growl and the twin guitar attacks of Olavi Mikkonen and Johan Söderberg, but he's actually made the songs sound pretty damn epic.

Imagine I Want It That Way if it was written by a battalion of bloodthirsty Scandinavian warriors on their way to crack skulls and drink mead and you might be some way there.

Anyway, you best listen to the covers for yourself below. Latest Amon Amarth album The Great Heathen Army was released earlier this year via Metal Blade.