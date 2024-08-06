This Viking folk version of Slipknot’s Wait And Bleed is the weirdest thing you’ll hear today

Nordic folk duo Nytt Land have released a cover of Slipknot’s Wait And Bleed.

The husband-and-wife pair, Anatoly and Natalya Pakhalenko, put out their version of the nu metal classic yesterday (August 5), complete with a shamanic music video. Watch the clip below.

Nytt Land comment on the cover: “With great respect for [the] immortal Slipknot heritage, we created this cover version of their famous song Wait And Bleed in our own sound with traditional Siberian throat singing and musical instruments.

“Primal energy in its purest form is what this song symbolizes for us.”

Slipknot released Wait And Bleed in July 1999, as the lead single from their blockbuster self-titled debut album. The track reached number 34 on the US Mainstream Rock charts and number one on the UK Rock charts.

Wait And Bleed has gone on to become one of Slipknot’s most popular songs. According to setlist wiki setlist.fm, it has been played live 1,059 times at time of publication. The only song the band have performed more is fellow Slipknot cut Surfacing, 1,113 times.

Slipknot are touring to promote the 25th anniversary of their debut album in 2024. They’ll start the US leg tonight (August 6) in Noblesville, Indiana, then continue through North and Central America until November. The band will then play across Europe in December.

See the full list of 2024 Slipknot dates below.

Nytt Land released their latest album Torem last year and are also touring this year. They’ll start a European trek at Midgardsblot festival in Norway on August 16/17, then continue across the continent until late September.

The duo say of their upcoming shows: “And very soon, we are going on our big European tour to present our new Ritual in its full live sound. This is part of our life and we will share it with you.

“This time, for the first time, we will go on stage in Serbia, Greece, Romania, Spain and Austria, and of course we are very happy to return to France, Norway, Croatia, Hungary, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic and Belgium. Prepare for the Ritual!”

Nytt Land’s 2024 live dates are also listed below.

Nytt Land - Wait And Bleed (Slipknot nordic folk cover) | Official Video - YouTube Watch On

Aug 16–17: Borre Midgardsblot Festival, Norway

Aug 22: Wolfszeit Festival, Germany

Aug 23: Wałbrzych Metal Mine Festival, Poland

Sep 14: Barcelona Medieval fest, Spain

Sep 16: Ostrava Barrack Club, Czech Republic

Sep 17: Vienna Viper Room, Austria

Sep 18: Budapest A38 Club, Hungary

Sep 19: Bucharest Quantic Club, Romania

Sep 20: Sofia Live And Loud Club, Bulgaria

Sep 22: Athens Temple Club, Greece

Sep 23: Thesseloniki Eghtball Club, Greece

Sep 24: Belgrade Zappa Baza, Serbia

Sep 25: Zagreb Mochvara Club, Croatia

Sep 28: Florange Fensch Viking Fest IV, France

Aug 06: Noblesville, Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Aug 09: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Aug 10: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 14: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Aug 15: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 17: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON, Canada

Sep 01: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

Sep 07: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 08: Ridgefield RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Sep 09: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Sep 13: Inglewood Intuit Dome, CA

Sep 15: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Sep 17: Austin Moody Center, TX

Sep 18: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 21: Des Moines Water Works Park, IA

Oct 11: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 19: São Paulo Knotfest Brasil, Brazil

Nov 08: Guadalajara Calle 2, Mexico

Nov 09: Mexico City Parque Bicentenario, Mexico

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK