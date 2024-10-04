Mongolian sensations The Hu have recorded a cover of Iron Maiden's 1983 classic The Trooper. The release comes ahead of their US tour with Maiden, which kicks off today (October 4) at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego, CA, and wraps up at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX, on November 17.

“The Hu are thrilled to be on Iron Maiden’s Future Past Tour in North America," says founding member, lead throat singer, and morin khuur (horse head violin) player Gala. "For us, this tour represents an important milestone for the Mongolian music industry and a historical step towards the world stage.

"As a special thank you, and out of huge respect as fans of the band, we covered their legendary song The Trooper and are happy to be sharing that with you ahead of this tour!”

The band have also scheduled six headline shows that run concurrently with the Maiden tour, with support from Atlanta rockers The Funeral Portrait. Full dates below.

This isn't the first time The Hu have covered a classic by one of metal's giants. In 2020 they released a Mongolian language cover of Sad But True as a tribute to Metallica's "relentless touring" and "timeless, unique music", and two years later their version of Through The Never was included on The Metallica Blacklist, the 53-song tribute to Metallica's iconic Black Album.

The HU - "The Trooper" (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Hu: North American tour 2024

Oct 04: San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 05: Las Vegas Michelob Utra Arena, NV

Oct 08: Inglewood Kia Forum, CA

Oct 09: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Oct 12: Santa Cruz The Catalyst, CA

Oct 14: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 15: Spokane Knitting Factory Concert House, WA*

Oct 16: Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 18: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

Oct 19: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 21: West Des Moines Val Air Ballroom, IA*

Oct 22: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Oct 24: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Oct 25: Cleveland House of Blues, OH*

Oct 26: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Oct 27: Quebec City Centre Vidéotron, QC

Oct 28: Ottawa Bronson Centre, ON*

Oct 30: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Oct 31: Buffalo Electric City, NY*

Nov 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Nov 02: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Nov 04: Albany Empire Live, NY*

Nov 06: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Nov 07: Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, PA

Nov 08: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Nov 09: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Nov 12: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Nov 13: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 15: Houston House of Blues Houston, TX*

Nov 16: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Nov 17: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

* = Headline show. Tickets for all dates are available via The Hu's website.