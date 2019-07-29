This re-edited Yesterday trailer replaces The Beatles with GWAR and it's the best thing you'll see today

Most of us music fans have seen the Yesterday trailer by now. The film follows the story of one man who wakes up following an accident to find out that he's the only one in the entire world who has heard of The Beatles.

Well, some absolute legend has re-imagined this trailer, with the help of some top notch video editing skills, replacing John, Paul, George and Ringo with costume-clad heavy metal band GWAR.

The creator, Ryan's Shorts, explains: "This video will mainly appeal to people familiar with GWAR who have also seen the trailer for the upcoming film Yesterday, about a man who wakes up from an accident in a world where he is the only who remembers The Beatles. So about a dozen people."

Check it out below!