This kid band's brilliant cover of Ghost's Square Hammer is all the proof you need that the future of rock is bright

While rock old-timers such as Kiss' Gene Simmons are insistent that heavy music is dead, young bands are proving that the genre is still very much alive, and better yet, is in safe hands to continue on brightly into the future.

One of the bands carrying the flame forwards is the UK's Beyond The Sons, who are comprised of "12-14 year old kids having the time of our life playing rock". Young whippersnappers indeed!

Last week, on October 12, the mostly pre-teen rockers posted a cover of Ghost's 2016 stomper Square Hammer onto their Twitter, with an accompanying caption in the style of the occult-party rockers themselves.

"[MESSAGE TO THE CLERGY]" they wrote. "We, the children of the UK share with you @thebandGHOST our cover of Square Hammer. / Apprentice Papa.”

For the cover, Beyond The Sons have supplied a fiery live video, in which sees them confidently getting up-close-and-personal with the camera with all the zealous pizazz of a set of musicians twice their age. There are also stunning harmonies, impressive playing and even a few death growls. Nice work.

Previously, the adolescent performers have created renditions of Avenged Sevenfold's Afterlife, My Chemical Romance's Famous Last Words and Shinedown's Sound Of Madness.

Check out their take on Square Hammer below:

Full video: https://t.co/4It53Jpagc

In other related news, Ghost's new album Impera was recently nominated for Favourite Rock Album at the 2022 American Music Awards. Other nominees include Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Unlimited Love and Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout. The award show is set to air on November 20 at 8PM ET on ABC.