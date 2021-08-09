This cover of Motorhead's Ace Of Spades played on carillon bells will either be the best or worst thing you'll hear all day

The official Motorhead YouTube channel has released a unique cover of Ace Of Spades, and we're not entirely sure if it's astonishingly impressive, or just a bit annoying.

Played as a guitar-carillon duo (for those unfamiliar, a carillon is a keyboard-like instrument which connects to bronze bells), guitarist Jitse Zonneveld and keys player Frank Steijns perform the cover from the top of a very tall building in the city centre of Wert in the south of the Netherlands.

As a crowd of impressed – and most likely confused – onlookers look up to view the sonic spectacle coming from the skyscraper, the pair blast out the riotous tune in a way that we can't imagine has ever been attempted before. And perhaps for good reason?

Nevertheless, any cover that salutes our fallen rock hero Lemmy is always something that deserves recognition, and it certainly makes for an... interesting listen. So give it a whirl below, just don't blame us if your pets take offence and decimate your speakers.