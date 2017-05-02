Third annual Ride For Ronnie James Dio set for this weekend

The 3rd annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert benefitting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund will take place this coming weekend on Sunday, May 7.

The event will see hundreds of riders gather at Harley Davidson of Glendale, California, for a journey that will take them through Los Angeles to Los Encinos Park, where they will be treated to an afternoon of live music, food, raffles along with a live auction.

Dio Disciples, Lynch Mob, Eddie Money, Rough Cutt, The Loveless, Sonia Harley and No Small Children will perform on the day, while Lita Ford, Steven Adler, Gilby Clarke and Jeff Pilson are among those who are expected to attend.

Dio’s widow Wendy tells Classic Rock: “The first year, we had 150 bikes and 500 people and last year we had 350 bikes and 1200 people. It grows every year – we are hoping for 500 bikes and 1500 people this year!”

She adds: “Ronnie’s music and memory are still alive with his fans. He loved his fans and they love him back. His music was written for them.”

For further information on this weekend’s event or to make a donation, visit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund website.

Dio died of stomach cancer on May 16, 2010 at the age of 67.

