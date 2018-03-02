Therapy?, Tyler Bryant and more set for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2018

Ramblin’ Man Fair organisers have added a further six artists to this year’s bill.
The festival of rock, prog, blues and country will take place at Mote Park, Kent, between June 30 and July 1.
Organisers had previously confirmed that artists including Mott The Hoople, Fish, Von Hertzen Brothers, Mostly Autumn, The Cadillac Three, Steel Panther, Halestorm, Sons Of Apollo, Blackberry Smoke and Steve Earle And The Dukes would play sets at the event.
Now they’ve revealed that they’ll be joined by Therapy?, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, The Last Internationale, Laurence Jones, The Adelaide’s and Connor Selby.
Organisers say: “Ramblin’ Man Fair is the must see event for discerning festival goers. A quality musical line up with a number of UK exclusive performances. The event is a unique experience fast becoming a staple of the UK festival calendar.
“The festival will take place in the beautiful Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent – the garden of England. The park is one of the largest in South East England with more than 450 acres of mature parkland and a 30-acre lake, with multiple travel links via train and road.
“The festival site is also perfect for European festival goers with easy links to the London airports, Eurostar via Ashford International and Channel ferries to and from mainland Europe.”
Further artists will be announced in due course, while tickets are now available.
Find a full list of the confirmed artists below.
Main Stage
- Mott The Hoople
- The Cult
- Halestorm
- Steel Panther
- Blackberry Smoke
- The Cadillac Three
- Sons Of Apollo
- Gun
- Therapy?
- Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
- The Last Internationale
Country Stage
- Steve Earle & The Dukes
- Me And That Man
- The Adelaide’s
Blues Stage
- Gov’t Mule
- Chas & Dave
- Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind
- Laurence Jones
- Connor Selby
Prog In the Park Stage
- Fish
- Mostly Autumn
- Von Hertzen Brothers
- Voyager
- Goldray