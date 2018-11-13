The world of rock and metal reacts to Stan Lee's death

Comic legend Stan Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 95. Stan was responsible for some of the Marvel Universe's most iconic superheroes including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, The X-Men and The Fantastic Four.

Starting his career in 1939, Stan Lee has had a lasting impact on countless people across the globe, with his tales of bravery, resilience and overall doing the right thing.

Following the news of his passing, social media was ablaze with fans paying their respect to the man who brought heroes to life. Amongst these were some of the biggest names in rock music, including Corey Taylor, Scott Ian, Kirk Hammett and Rob Zombie.

You can see their thoughts and condolences below.

Heartbroken.Thank you for making me believe in heroes.#RIPStanLeeNovember 12, 2018

Stan Lee was a visionary and a pioneer. I owe a lot to him for personally shaping my childhood fantasy worlds, my appreciation for art on all levels, & for teaching me humanness and humility through his wonderfully insightful stories. He will be missed. Long Live FOOM ! pic.twitter.com/coMUHWXGKVNovember 12, 2018

stan lee , you will be missed.November 12, 2018

RIP Stan Lee.. I had the honor of meeting him. 95 what a life...November 12, 2018

Sad to hear about the passing of Stan Lee. Not only was he instrumental in creating some of the most iconic & influential characters in the American literary canon, he seemed to be a genuinely kind, decent & caring person & that above all else is the greatest “super power.” RIP https://t.co/ZnpgvORLRMNovember 12, 2018