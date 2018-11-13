Trending

The world of rock and metal reacts to Stan Lee's death

Musicians from across the world of rock and metal have posted their thoughts and condolences following the death of Stan Lee

Stan Lee
Comic legend Stan Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 95. Stan was responsible for some of the Marvel Universe's most iconic superheroes including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, The X-Men and The Fantastic Four.

Starting his career in 1939, Stan Lee has had a lasting impact on countless people across the globe, with his tales of bravery, resilience and overall doing the right thing. 

Following the news of his passing, social media was ablaze with fans paying their respect to the man who brought heroes to life. Amongst these were some of the biggest names in rock music, including Corey Taylor, Scott Ian, Kirk Hammett and Rob Zombie. 

You can see their thoughts and condolences below.

Only got to meet Stan "the man" Lee once but it was a fucking thrill. Marvel comics was one of the best things I remember about being a kid. Thanks for everything. What would we have done without you? #ripstanlee #marvelcomics #spiderman #hulk #fantasticfour RobZombieofficial

A photo posted by @robzombieofficial on Nov 12, 2018 at 11:13am PST

I really don’t have words to describe what Stan meant to me. I don’t know how to quantify what his imagination meant/means to my life. Everything I have ever done creatively has been influenced by The Man, a constant in my life for 50 years. In The Man’s own words, “‘Nuff said.” #Excelsior #MMMS #FOOM #SOAPBOX #StanLee Scott Ian

A photo posted by @scottianthrax on Nov 12, 2018 at 12:54pm PST

