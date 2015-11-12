The Winery Dogs are my priority - Portnoy

Mike Portnoy says that while he’s happy to juggle multiple projects, The Winery Dogs are his main focus.

The former Dream Theater drummer is know for his work with a variety of artists including Metal Allegiance, Twisted Sister, The Neal Morse Band and Flying Colours.

But as he, Richie Kotzen and Billy Sheehan prepare to head out on a European tour in January in support of second album Hot Streak, the sticksman says they are his top priority.

He tells Metal Assault: “I am as guilty as anybody for having multiple things, like the five or six different things I have currently going on, but all the other things I do are more part-time projects.

“They revolve around The Winery Dogs, which is the main thing in my life. We’ll be on the road solid for the next year, doing over a hundred shows and traveling the world.

“I think we’re definitely, finally proving that this is a real band and we’re here to stay.”

Portnoy quit Dream Theater in 2010 and says the risk of leaving the established prog metal outfit was worth it.

He continues: “It’s been an incredible experience, playing with Twisted Sister, Stone Sour, Avenged Sevenfold, jamming with Ace Frehley and Peter Criss, and the list goes on and on.

“Everything I’ve done in the last five years is the stuff dreams are made of.”

The Winery Dogs have also released an acoustic version of their Hot Streak track Captain Love from their appearance on Alice Cooper Presents. View it below.