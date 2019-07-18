The Wildhearts set for Bloodstock Open Air

Bloodstock organisers have confirmed today that following Code Orange’s summer tour cancellation, The Wildhearts will take their place at next month’s festival.

Bloodstock will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, UK, on August 8-11, with Sabaton, Scorpions and Parkway Drive headlining this year, while artists including Anthrax, Soulfly, Dimmu Borgir, Children Of Bodom, Tesseract, Dee Snider and Cradle Of Filth will also play.

The Wildhearts will play on the Ronnie James Dio main stage on the Saturday, with frontman Ginger saying: “I am over the fucking moon to be playing Bloodstock. I’ve been waiting for this for years. I always said that the first time I attended Bloodstock, I want to be on the bill. What a way to lose your cherry!”

Organizers also report that Shvpes have had to cancel their planned appearance. They’ll be replaced by Lotus Eater, while Pemphigoid, Black Falcon, Crimson Tusk and Jackal's Backbone have all been announced today.

Metal 2 The Masses has been another success this year, with the next batch of artists from the competition also announced.

Death By Ki, Gaia, Xero, Midnight Prophecy, Grief Ritual, Voltunas, Empire Warning, Voidlurker, Stormcast, Fractions and Leadrobot will all play on the New Blood Stage over the weekend.

Visit the Bloodstock website to find out more about this year’s festival.