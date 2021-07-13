The Who's career-spanning new documentary is available to watch for the first time

The Who's new career-spanning music documentary, titled Amazing Journey: The Story Of The Who, is now available to watch for the first time exclusively on the subscription streaming service The Coda Collection.

The Grammy-nominated film was directed by Murray Lerner and Paul Crowder, and follows the legendary British band from their definitive origins all the way through to the present day.

Featuring interviews with The Who's co-founders Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, Amazing Journey includes rare and previously unseen footage that captures many significant moments within Who history.

Acting as the band's very own time capsule, Amazing Journey examines the emergence of 60s mod culture, their reputation for destroying their instruments on-stage, how their hit I Can’t Explain got them an automatic record deal, the sudden deaths of Keith Moon and John Entwistle, and much more.

Alongside the footage, Amazing Journey features commentary from some familiar faces including Eddie Vedder, Noel Gallagher, Sting, The Edge, and Steve Jones.

The Coda Collection will also be releasing six accompanying mini documentaries, Six Quick Ones, that offer an extra look at each of the band's members.

The Who’s Roger Daltrey says of the film: "It's not easy to capture in film the power and energy of any rock band, especially the four characters that made up The Who, the brilliance of Pete Townshends’s music, and the magic that happened between Pete, John, Keith and myself. But Who fans tell me Amazing Journey does just that.

"From the moment that Keith joined us in The Railway Hotel back in 1964 it was like a bottle of champagne being uncorked. We just clicked. And here we are, all these years later -- we’ve lost our dear bandmates Keith and John, and Pete and I continue to play together and carry this story forward. Thanks to Coda for putting this show up, and enjoy this film about our journey. I’m still living it!"