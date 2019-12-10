The Who to play nightclub show to celebrate Live At Leeds' 50th anniversary

Rock legends The Who are are to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their classic album Live At Leeds with an "intimate acoustic show" at the 2000-capacity Pryzm nightclub in Kingston Upon Thames, West London.

Live At Leeds was recorded at the University of Leeds Refectory on 14 February 1970. Its bicentennial will be marked at Pryzm – one of the smallest venues The Who have played in the last four decades – on the same date next year.

Album and e-ticket bundles go on sale on Wednesday December 11 at 11am from famed Kingston store Banquet Records.

The Who will embark on a UK tour the following month, where Daltrey and Townshend will also be joined by guitarist Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button, and drummer Zak Starkey. They’ll be joined by a full orchestra.

Mar 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Mar 18: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Mar 21: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Mar 23: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Mar 25: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Mar 30: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Apr 01: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Apr 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Apr 06: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Apr 07: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK

Apr 21: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Apr 23: Cincinnati BB&T Arena Northern Kentucky University, OH

Apr 25: New Orleans Jazz Fest, LA

Apr 27: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Apr 30: Houston Toyota Center, TX

May 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

May 05: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

May 07: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

May 09: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

May 12: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

May 14: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

May 16: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

The Who: Who

The Who return with their new studio album Who – their first record since 2006's Endless Wire. The album will feature the tracks Hero Ground Zero and Ball And Chain.View Deal