The Who to broadcast rare concert footage as climax to YouTube series

The Who, whose Join Together @ Home series of live films has been running on YouTube for the past few weeks, will end the campaign by broadcasting a rare show filmed in 2006 in Locarno, Switzerland, this weekend.

The footage will be shown on Saturday and Sunday via the band's YouTube page.

“It’s a very special show," says Roger Daltrey. "I didn’t even remember this film existed! We were getting together after a three-year hiatus. The show was in an extraordinary place, in the town square, with people dancing on their balconies. I have very fond memories of it."

Join Together @ Home kicked off on August 8 with five live tracks from The Who’s 1982 Shea Stadium show in New York, with each stream also including rare footage and mini-videos.

Fans tuning in to watch the entertainment are encouraged to donate to Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America through the Join Together website.

Daltrey says: “It’s a chance to see some really rare clips from some live gigs – some of which have never been seen before.”

A statement adds: “As you have faced the inconvenience of isolation these past months, please think of the many teenage cancer patients who are in the fight of their lives.

“Follow your local guidelines, stay safe, relax and watch The Who – and do one of the most important things you can do today, donate to help teens facing cancer.”

The Who released their latest studio album titled Who in 2019.