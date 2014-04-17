The Who plan anniversary tour

The Who will mark their 50th anniversary with a world tour starting in the UK around Christmas, Pete Townshend has revealed.

And he’s hopeful the landmark celebration will include the release of a new album – provided he can identify some strong ideas from his large archive of demos.

Townshend tells Billboard: “It will be a world tour. I’m not crazy about going on the road, but I’m in good shape. Once I start doing it, and I’m still very good at it, I’ll take some pleasure from it.”

The guitarist plans to work with Roger Daltrey on some of the material he’s written for his Floss solo project. He says: “I’m trying to go through 20,000 hours of disorganised music. I’ll be pulling songs out to give to Roger, to see if we’ve got enough to make an album.

“It might be a big waste of time – but I’m hoping there will be an album.”

Meanwhile, The Who will release a live DVD which was shot during their 2012-13 tour, marking the 40th anniversary of their groundbreaking Quadrophenia album. Available in a range of formats including a limited-edition deluxe box set, Quadrophenia Live In London will hit shelves on June 10. View the trailer below.

The Who: Quadrophenia Live In London trailer