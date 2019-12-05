The Who extend the Moving On tour into 2020

The Who have announced that their Moving On tour has been extended into 2020.

The run of 12 dates will see Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend make up three rescheduled shows in Dallas, Houston and Denver, while it’s also been revealed that they’ll play six nights at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas between May 5 and 16.

Their date in Cincinnati on April 23 will be the first time the band have played there since December 3, 1979 – a night that saw 11 people die in a stampede outside the Riverfront Coliseum.

The Who have announced they’ll make a donation from the concert to the P.E.M. Memorial – the organisation that was founded in honour of the people that lost their lives that night. The organisation provides college scholarships for students at Finneytown High School.

Daltrey and Townshend will be joined by guitarist Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey, backing vocalist Billy Nicholls, conductor Keith Levenson, violinist Katie Jacoby and cellist Audrey Snyder.

Along with a selection of classic tracks, The Who will perform material from their new album Who, which is released tomorrow (December 6).

One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to Teen Cancer America and they’ll go on sale later today.

The Who: Who

The Who return with their new studio album Who – their first record since 2006's Endless Wire. The album will feature the tracks Hero Ground Zero and Ball And Chain.View Deal

The Who Moving On 2020 tour dates

Mar 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Mar 18: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Mar 21: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Mar 23: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Mar 25: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Mar 30: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Apr 01: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Apr 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Apr 06: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Apr 07: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK

Apr 21: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Apr 23: Cincinnati BB&T Arena Northern Kentucky University, OH

Apr 25: New Orleans Jazz Fest, LA

Apr 27: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Apr 30: Houston Toyota Center, TX

May 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

May 05: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

May 07: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

May 09: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

May 12: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

May 14: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

May 16: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV