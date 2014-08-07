The Who ask fans to get involved

The Who are asking fans to contribute to the band’s 50th anniversary celebrations later this year.

The group want to hear from anyone who may have rare or lost recordings, photos, fan-shot footage, bootlegs, old photos or other memorabilia from over the years to mark The Who Hits 50 celebrations – and they are offering two VIP tickets for a show on the upcoming tour for whoever uncovers the best find.

In 2002, an archive trawl brought to light the film The High Numbers At The Railway Hotel from 1964 which had been gathering dust in a loft in Holland.

Along with the forthcoming British and Irish tour, which kicks off in Dublin on Nov 26, the group are lining up a 2-CD compilation album which will be released on Oct 28 in the US and Nov 3 in Europe to tie in with the gigs. Track details have still to be announced but the double CD set is now available for preorder.

If you have any rare footage of the band, you can email them directly at thewho@umusic.com

The Who Hits 50 tour dates

Nov 26: Dublin O2

Nov 28: Belfast odyssey Arena

Nov 30: Glasgow SECC

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 05: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Dec 07: Birmingham NIA

Dec 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Dec 11: Liverpool Echo Arena

Dec 13: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Dec 15: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 17: London O2 Arena

Dec 18: London O2 Arena