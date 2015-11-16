The Virginmarys release Into Dust

The Virginmarys have released their new track Into Dust.

It’ll be on their as-yet-untitled second album – the follow-up to 2013’s King Of Conflict.

Guitarist and vocalist Ally Dickaty says: “It’s one of those intense tracks from our new album. It’s full of urgency and energy. Lyrically it’s about the disillusionment and boredom of everyday life.”

Dickaty, drummer Danny Dolan and bassist Matt Rose are expected to release the record in 2016 and will play London’s Lexington on Thursday (November 19).