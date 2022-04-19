The Thor: Love And Thunder trailer features Guns N' Roses, Viking existential crises and a female Thor

Anyone who's read our recent, 4.5 star review of The Northman knows we love ourselves a good Viking epic - and what could be more epic than the mighty return of the God Of Thunder himself?

Yesterday, while many of us were still polishing off the remains of our Easter chocolate during the final throes of a four-day drunken stupor, Marvel unleashed the long-awaited trailer for the fourth film in the MCU's Thor franchise. Thor: Love And Thunder will be the second film in the series directed by Taika Waititi, following 2017's acclaimed and mega-successful Thor: Ragnarok, and will also serve as the first opportunity for Marvel fans to find out what our favourite Norse God has been up to since the blockbuster events of Avengers: Endgame.

The film will also mark Chris Hemsworth's ninth time playing the title role on the big screen - something he's seemingly happy to continue doing while we're all still happy to have him.

"As long as they'll have me, I'll turn up," the Aussie actor recently told the Today Show. "But I feel like there might be waning [in] that kind of enthusiasm for me to keep going."

The first trailer for Love And Thunder seems to show Thor at a crossroads as he wraps up his stint hitchhiking with the Guardians Of The Galaxy and ponders his own place in the universe.

"These hands were once used for battle," he muses. "Now they're but humble tools for peace. I need to figure out exactly who I am."

The trailer also features cameos from said Guardians, an enticing appearance from what seems to be Greek God of Thunder Zeus and, perhaps most excitingly of all, the reveal of Natalie Portman as a female Thor. Portman's character Jane Foster famously became a new version of the character in the comics. Oh, and the whole thing is soundtracked by Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine. How cool is that?!

Watch the trailer for Thor: Love And Thunder below. The film lands in theatres on July 8.