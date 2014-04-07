The Temperance Movement Take It Back

The Temperance Movement have released a video for their track Take It Back – view it below.
It’s taken from the rising-star outfit’s self-titled debut album, launched last year via Earache Records.
They explain: “The video is a collage of clips from touring, recording, hard work and good ol’ fashioned grit. Enjoy!”
Catch them on tour across the UK later this month, as part of a wider European trek:
Apr 21: Lincoln Engine Shed
Apr 22: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall
Apr 23: Manchester Academy 2
Apr 25: Glasgow QMU
Apr 26: Aberdeen Lemon Tree
Apr 27: Newcastle University
Apr 28: Leeds Metropolitan University
Apr 30: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire
May 01: Oxford O2 Academy
May 02: Portsmouth Pyramid Centre
May 03: Cardiff University Great Hall