The Temperance Movement Take It Back

The Temperance Movement have released a video for their track Take It Back – view it below.

It’s taken from the rising-star outfit’s self-titled debut album, launched last year via Earache Records.

They explain: “The video is a collage of clips from touring, recording, hard work and good ol’ fashioned grit. Enjoy!”

Catch them on tour across the UK later this month, as part of a wider European trek:

Apr 21: Lincoln Engine Shed

Apr 22: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Apr 23: Manchester Academy 2

Apr 25: Glasgow QMU

Apr 26: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Apr 27: Newcastle University

Apr 28: Leeds Metropolitan University

Apr 30: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

May 01: Oxford O2 Academy

May 02: Portsmouth Pyramid Centre

May 03: Cardiff University Great Hall