The Temperance Movement stream Oasis cover

The Temperance Movement have streamed their cover of Oasis track Up In The Sky.

It appeared on a limited-edition Record Store Day seven-inch single in 2014, alongside their version of Blur’s Tender, which they launched online last week.

Drummer Damon Wilson recently explained: “Britpop was possibly England’s last great music revolution. We wanted to celebrate those heady days when guitar music ruled the waves and people were excited around the world by British music.”

The band are currently touring Europe and return to the UK next month. Their second album, White Bear, arrives on January 15 via Earache.