The Temperance Movement launch Oh Lorraine

The Temperance Movement have released a stream of their latest track, Oh Lorraine.

It’s taken from their second album, White Bear, set for launch on January 15 via Earache.

The band have also unveiled a documentary clip, discussing the departure of co-founding guitarist Luke Potashnick earlier this year.

Paul Sayer reports: “Luke doesn’t particularly enjoy being on the road. It’s great fun and a huge privilege – but it can be hard work at times as well. Luke just got to the point where it wasn’t working for him.”

The Temperance Movement appear at the Winter Rocks Festival in Sheffield this weekend, and tour the UK next month.