The Spitfires stream Response

The Spitfires have made their debut album available to stream exclusively via TeamRock.

The Watford four-piece release Response today (August 21) and it can be streamed in its entirety below. Classic Rock magazine recently gave the record a 7⁄ 10 review.

They will issue 4AM as a single on August 14. Frontman Billy Sullivan says: “4AM was one of the later tracks to be written for the album. It’s just about being skint and how it makes general living a struggle. Your girlfriend thinks she deserves better than you, the landlord’s driving you mad because you haven’t paid the rent and in the end you lay awake at night thinking about it.

“Lyrically I’m not trying to be sophisticated or particularly clever – just painting a picture of mundane life.”

The Spitfires have a string of tour dates coming up.

THE SPITFIRES EURO TOUR 2015

Aug 29: Brighton Prince Albert, UK

Aug 30: Brighton Prince Albert, UK

Sep 05: Liverpool Momax, UK

Sep 11: London 100 Club, UK

Sep 18: Birmingham The Flapper, UK

Sep 25: Stockton Georgian Theatre, UK

Sep 26: Newcastle Think Tank, UK

Oct 02: Leicester Crumblin’ Cookie, UK

Oct 03: Rayleigh Mill Arts & Events Centre, UK

Oct 10: Manchester Retro Bar, UK

Oct 16: Hamburg Monkey Bar, Germany

Oct 17: Krefield Magnapop, Germany

Oct 23: Banbury Also Known As, UK

Oct 27: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Oct 31: Bridlington The Spa, UK

Nov 05: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Nov 06: Chelmsford Bassment Club, UK

Nov 13: Cardiff Taffs Wells Ex Servicemans Club, UK

Nov 14: Bristol Thunderbolt, UK

Nov 18: Lincoln The Platform, UK

Nov 20: Glasgow Audio, UK

Nov 21: Dunfermline PJ Molloys, UK

Nov 27: Portsmouth Rifle Club, UK

Nov 28: Guildford Boileroom, UK

Dec 05: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge, UK

Dec 11: London 229, UK