The Rolling Stones to release full Copacabana Beach show for the first time

The Rolling Stones are to release the full version of their famed Copacabana Beach show for the first time. The original performance – filmed at a free concert for an estimated 1.2 million fans in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, on 18 February 2006 – was first released as part of The Biggest Bang DVD in 2006.

Now it's being repackaged for multiple formats, with the four songs missing from the original release – Tumbling Dice, Oh No, Not You Again, This Place Is Empty, and Sympathy For The Devil – joining the rest of the set on the remastered and remixed The Rolling Stones - A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach.

The package will be released on July 9 on multiple formats including DVD, SD Blu-ray, DVD+2CD, SD Blu-ray+2CD, 2DVD+2CD Deluxe, 2SD Blu-ray+2CD Deluxe, 180-gram 3LP, limited edition 3LP pressed on 180-gram blue, yellow, and green vinyl, and via digital platforms.

Preceding the main event will be two other releases: a digital EP featuring Sympathy For The Devil, Wild Horses, You Got Me Rocking, Happy and Rough Justice will be released on May 28, with the latter track recorded at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City in 2005.

There will also be a limited edition 10” picture disc released as part of the first of this year's Record Store Day Drops on June 12. It'll feature Rain Fall Down from the Copacabana show, and Rough Justice from Salt Lake City.

Watch a trailer for the release below. The Rolling Stones - A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach is available to pre-order now.