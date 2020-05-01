The Rolling Stones announce new weekly series Extra Licks

Fresh from releasing their new single Living In A Ghost Town last week, the Rolling Stones have today announced a new weekly series titled Extra Licks.

The series will be broadcast on the band’s YouTube channel and is part of the streaming giant’s Stay Home campaign – and is in partnership with Eagle Rock Entertainment.

Each video will be shown as a YouTube Premiere and feature rare live performances and bonus footage from six concert films from throughout the Stones’ career – including performances from the 1994 Voodoo Lounge Tour and the 2016 Latin America Ole! Tour.

The first episode will be broadcast this Sunday (May 3) at 8pm GMT (3pm ET, 12noon PT).

YouTube Premieres allow fans to chat during the event, with the video then archived to watch at a later time.

Speaking about Living In A Ghost Town, Stones frontman Mick Jagger said: "So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now. We’ve worked on it in isolation. And here it is – I hope you like it."

Keith Richards added: "So, let's cut a long story short. We cut this track well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album, an ongoing thing, and then shit hit the fan Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it. Stay safe!”

Living In A Ghost Town is also available in limited 10" orange and purple vinyl editions, which will be released on June 26, and a CD, due on May 29.

