Listen to the new The Rolling Stones single Living In A Ghost Town

The Rolling Stones have announced a new single, Living In A Ghost Town.

The song was written and recorded in isolation in Los Angeles and London, and is the band's first release of original material since 2012, when Doom And Gloom and One More Shot were included on the compilation album GRRR!

Living In A Ghost Town, a relaxed piece of reggae-infused rock, is available on streaming platforms now, while a video will be premiered this evening on YouTube at 7pm GMT.

"So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now," says Mick Jagger. "We’ve worked on it in isolation. And here it is – I hope you like it."

Keith Richards adds, "So, let's cut a long story short. We cut this track well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album, an ongoing thing, and then shit hit the fan Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it. Stay safe!”

Drummer Charlie Watts says, "I enjoyed working on this track. I think it captures a mood and I hope people who listen to it will agree," while guitarist Ronnie Wood remarks, "Thanks so much for all your messages these past few weeks, it means so much to us that you enjoy the music. So we have a brand new track for you, we hope you enjoy it. It has a haunting melody."

Living In A Ghost Town is also available as a limited 10" orange vinyl edition, which will be released on June 6.