The Resistance tease Torture Tactics

Swedish death metal outfit The Resistance are streaming For War as a preview to their upcoming mini-album, Torture Tactics.

Released on March 9 via earMUSIC, the project features six new tracks plus two songs pulled from each of their 2013 releases – the EP Rise From Treason and full-length album Scars.

The band includes The Haunted vocalist Marco Aro, In Flames guitarist Jesper Stromblad, former In Flames guitarist Glenn Ljungstrom, ex Kaamos/Grave drummer Chris Barkensjo as well as bassist Rob Hakemo.

The band say: “The torture is coming, people. Enjoy the track For War from the upcoming EP Torture Tactics.”

The Resistance are currently in the studio working on their second full-length album, which will be released in April or May.