The Pulse Relaunches on TeamRock Radio Tonight

The Pulse, the TeamRock Radio show dedicated to the best in pop-punk, hardcore, rock and metal, is to be relaunched tonight at 10pm with Gerard Way talking to us about life after My Chemical Romance, his relationship with his former bandmates and his forthcoming solo album, Hesitant Alien.

“Over the past year, we’ve had a blast making The Pulse a killer show that showcases the very hottest rock in the world today,” says host Beez. “With some of the biggest stars in the world booked to be on the show, chat and opinions aplenty and all of the lolz, we can’t wait to be back with you and bringing you everything you need to stay fresh and up to date. It definitely won’t suck.”

The Pulse will also feature chats with Of Mice & Men and A Day To Remember and full show co-hosts with Black Veil Brides and Lower Than Atlantis over the course of this week.

The Pulse, every day at 10pm on TeamRock Radio.