The Poodles unveil devilish release

Swedish rocker The Poodles will launch their sixth album in March, they’ve confirmed.

Titled Devil In The Details, it will be released on March 25 via Gain Music and will be the follow-up to 2013’s Tour De Force. They’ve also released a stream of The Greatest – the first track from the record which the band describe as “rock ’n’ roll straight up, no chaser.” Hear it below.

They parted ways with bassist Pontus Egberg last year. He left to join King Diamond as a permanent member after touring with the Danish mainman. The band unveiled their new bass player Johan Flodquist earlier this month.

The full tracklist for Devil In The Details will be issued in due course.