Poodles lose bassist Egberg

The Poodles’ bassist Pontus Ebgerg has left the band to concentrate on his role with King Diamond, it’s been confirmed.

In July he was called up as a temporary replacement for Hal Patino, who became embroiled in a war of words with Diamond after the pair fell out. But Egberg has been asked to continue working with the Danish singer.

The Poodles say in a statement: “After eight fantastic years, five albums, several hundreds of shows, and many thousands of miles on the road together, Pontus has decided to leave, and will not participate in the new and exciting adventures that lie ahead.

“He’s a true brother in arms, through thick and thin, and we’re going to miss him dearly. We wish him happiness and success in the future.”

Co-founder Egberg, who’s also played stints with Lion’s Share and Zan Clan, says: “It’s with a great deal of mixed emotions that I have to announce my departure. It’s been an awesome ride with many unforgettable moments, for which I am very grateful. New exciting adventures lie ahead and I hope I’ll see you all on the road again somewhere in the near future.”

The Poodles, formed in Sweden in 2006, launched fifth album Tour De Force last year.