"I like those guys in concept." Watch legendary former Police drummer Stewart Copeland create a magical new foundation for a classic nu metal anthem

Whether you're a drummer or not, Drumeo's YouTube channel, which features tutorials, masterclasses and guest appearances from some of the world's finest musicians, is well worth a subscription. One of the channel's most entertaining regular features finds Drumeo Content Director Brandon Toews playing well-known rock songs to drummers who've never heard the songs in question before, and challenging them to play along with the track. Nowhere else on the internet will you find former David Lee Roth sticksman Greg Bisonette playing along to System of a Down's Toxicity, Megadeth's Dirk Verbeuren creating new rhythm tracks for hit songs by The Killers and Paramore, or Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer Chad Smith brilliantly reinterpreting songs by Bring Me The Horizon and Thirty Seconds To Mars.



The latest episode of this highly-entertaining series features The Police's legendary drummer Stewart Copeland. And the song that he is challenged to play along to, having never heard it before, is Limp Bizkit's Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle), a number one single for Fred Durst's band in the UK and Ireland back in January 2001.

"Lucky for you, I don't know shit, I don't know any song," the 72-year-old Virginia-born drummer jokes at the start of the episode, but his inimitable gifts soon shine through as he puts an entirely new slant on the beats originally recorded by John Otto.

When Copeland learns whose track he's been playing along to, he tells Loews, "I like those guys in concept", but admits, "I'm not that familiar with their music."



Watch the episode below:

