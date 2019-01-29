The original David Lee Roth band reunite… but where’s Diamond Dave?

Last week saw the annual NAMM Show take place in Anaheim, California – an event which showcases the newest innovations in music, sound, tech and lighting products.

Artists were also on hand and played at the Ultimate NAMM Night on Saturday – and fans were in for a treat when David Lee Roth’s original band were on hand to play through Shyboy, which appeared on Roth’s debut solo album Eat ‘Em And Smile.

But it wasn’t Diamond Dave who joined guitarist Steve Vai, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Gregg Bissonette… the slot in the lineup was filled by Sons Of Apollo frontman Jeff Scott Soto.

Footage of the performance has now been uploaded by Vintage Rock and can be watched below.

Back in November 2015, a planned Eat ‘Em And Smile 30th anniversary show in Hollywood was cancelled at the last minute, after a fire marshall determined that there were too many people inside the venue.

Roth wasn’t due to appear onstage with the trio, with Steel Panther’s Michael Starr lined up for vocal duties. However, he later posted a picture of him and Roth together backstage.

Our friends over at Music Radar were at the NAMM show and have picked out their best moments from the event.