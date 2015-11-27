David Lee Roth reunion in last minute call-off

A planned reunion show featuring David Lee Roth’s Eat ‘Em And Smile lineup has been called off at the last minute.

Roth, guitarist Steve Vai, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Greg Bissonette, were due to take to the stage at Lucky Strike Live at the Hollywood & Highland Center this week to perform tracks from the Van Halen frontman’s debut solo album to mark its 30th anniversary.

But before the gig could get under way, a fire marshall was forced to pull the plug on the show because there were too many people in the venue.

Sheehan says: “The fire department shut down the whole show before we got on stage. And did we ever have a surprise for you! Such is life. Place was so crowded and the line continued down to Hollywood Blvd all night. Just too many people.”

Roth originally wasn’t due to appear, with Steel Panther’s Michael Starr scheduled to take on vocal duties on the night.

Starr posted a picture of himself with Roth on Twitter prior to the planned performance, saying: “Look who showed up for the reunion. Guess I’m singing back ups.”