The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock Volume 2 compilation album is coming next year

NWOCR have announced the second volume of their compilation album, The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock, set to arrive on March 3, 2023.

The collection features music from over 30 artists on the classic rock scene, including songs by Inglorious, Wayward Sons, The Treatment, VrgnMrys, Reece Mastin, When Rivers Meet, and many more.

All music featured on the album was collated with the help of a fan vote, and with the expert knowledge of the NWOCR team, and Rock People Management, to ensure that the fans "get a brand-new all-killer, no-filler, no-repeats experience."

NWOCR's Richard Brindley says of the release: “After the success of Volume One, and with so many great bands around who we were unable to fit on the first volume, it made so much sense to do it all again and produce Volume Two.”

Wayward Sons frontman Toby Jepson offers: “As a ‘lifer’ in the crazy world of the music business, it’s hard not to become a jaded cynic from time to time, such are the challenges for bands and artists.

"However, with the NWOCR compilation records, and those enthusiasts behind it, it’s comforting and hugely encouraging to know that there is still a massive audience out there that love the music and want to support those brave enough to give it a go. As an old soldier, I’m delighted and humbled to be asked to be part of what is a beacon of hope for Rock & Roll.”

The fan-funded Volume One, which was released back in July 2021, managed to hit the top 10 in the Official UK Compilation Charts, and featured 42 tracks, including music by Massive Wagons, Rews, Skam, The Dust Coda, Mason Hill and Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons.

Pre-order The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock Volume 2 now.