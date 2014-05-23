The new Body Count video is the best thing you'll see today

That's right, the thrash crossover mob Body Count are back with a new album next month and we are psyched. After an eight-year break between albums, Ice-T is back fronting one the ever controversial thrash-punks and the new video is a ton of fun.

Talk Shit, Get Shot

While the title is a solid piece of advice, the video has its tongue firmly in its cheek and the song will worm its way into your head. There’s no word on a tour just yet, but we’re hoping to see them make it over sooner rather than later.

New album Manslaughter is out 16th June.